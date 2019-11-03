To the Editor:
We are in support of Karen White's run for reelection to the Canandaigua City Council representing Ward 3.
Because of her love of our lake, she leads environmental protection initiatives of the land and lake. She is Council liaison to the Climate Smart Committee, which has been awarded bronze status for its energy and composting programs. Her team on Council has kept Canandaigua City taxes the lowest in the area and earned an AA1 bond rating.
It only makes sense to reelect this passionate person who works tirelessly for the City of Canandaigua.
Vote for Karen White on Nov. 5!
PATTI BRAZIL, JODI KAUFMAN
Canandaigua