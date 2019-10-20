To the Editor:
I support Karen White for Canandaigua City Council, and I hope you will too.
Canandaigua has benefited from Karen’s leadership as chair of the Environmental and Parks Committee. She successfully advocated for tobacco-free and lawn chemical-free City parks, oversaw the opening of the Canine Campus, and helped finance new pickleball courts at Sonnenberg Park.
Karen also represents her constituents on the Ordinance and Finance committees — work that allows her to respond directly to the safety, noise, traffic, and development concerns of her constituents.
Karen cares about our City’s finances and has helped to make Canandaigua’s property tax rate among the lowest in Western New York. At the same time, Karen works tirelessly to enhance the quality of life of all Canandaigua residents by investing in infrastructure, protecting our lake, voting to increase our police force by two officers, and adding three new firefighters in the past two years.
I know personally how much Karen cares about the community she has called home for over 40 years. For these reasons and more, I hope you will vote for Karen on Nov. 5.
ABIGAIL VITALE
Canandaigua