Cirencione has been a godsend in wake of tragedy
To the Editor:
I did not know Lt. David Cirencione prior to the absolute most tragic day of my life, May 12, 2017. My husband, Joshua Shaver, a deputy for the Ontario County sheriff’s office, was on his way home from work when a driver ran a stop sign, striking him in the intersection. He was Mercy Flight-ed and passed away 16 days later, leaving our young daughters and myself behind.
David Cirencione went out of his way to make sure that we knew we were supported during that torturous stay at the hospital, and assured me that we would continue to be, no matter the outcome. In the five years since that day, he has absolutely continued to honor the commitment he made to us. He has listened during the very difficult first few years. He would bring his sheriff’s car over to cheer the girls up, stop to visit on holidays and times that he knew were hard, or to just check and see if we needed anything. Now, he shares the joy of watching them grow and celebrates their accomplishments along side me, because his brother in blue is not here.
Lt. Cirencione never disappeared. Not many men could handle really sitting there in the nightmare of it all, and watch the aftermath of devastation. He always showed up and was always there if we needed him.
The position of sheriff is not one that should be dictated by politics. Political agendas should not have a place in this decision. The right person, who has personally seen the inner workings and have dedicated their lives to law enforcement does. That is David Cirencione.
David has dedicated his life to law enforcement, and to helping others in many different ways. He exemplifies what it means to be a part of the thin blue line. That is why I will be supporting him in his race for sheriff of Ontario County, and voting for him in the Primary on June 28.
MARY SHAVER
Canandaigua