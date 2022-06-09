To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to express my strong support for David Cirencione as the next Ontario County sheriff.
I have worked in law enforcement and the court system for over 40 years and have known David for many of those years. It’s been my pleasure to see him rise through the ranks at the sheriff’s office, from road patrol deputy, to sergeant, and now lieutenant. David is ethical, honest, reliable and trustworthy. He is well suited to lead our sheriff’s office into the future.
He is familiar with the needs of our county and has established positive working relationships with other law enforcement agencies as well as other county departments, working cooperatively together, keeping public safety as his goal.
David has been endorsed by the Republican party and many other organizations, including law enforcement agencies, because of who he is as a person, his work ethic, as well as his dedication and commitment to our sheriff’s office and to the residents of Ontario County. It is no secret that there has been turmoil within the sheriff’s office in the last several months, but with my whole heart, I believe David is the best candidate to right that ship and return our sheriff’s office to being an organization all of Ontario County can be proud of and count on in every circumstance.
Please join me in voting for David Cirencione for sheriff, in the upcoming primary election and in the general election to follow.
GINNY GUMAER-MULLER
Canandaigua