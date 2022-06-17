To the Editor:
The choice is clear. David Cirencione is the best-qualified man to be the next sheriff of Ontario County.
I have known David since he was a young child. He has always been a man of integrity with an unwavering commitment to serving others. He will bring with him 20 successful years of law enforcement experience with the Ontario County sheriff's office. He is dedicated to protecting the families and children of Ontario County.
David is clearly the best man for the job of sheriff of Ontario County. I urge you to vote for him on June 28 in the Republican Primary.
SYBIL AMICO
Canandaigua