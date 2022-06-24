To the Editor:
As the Republican Primary is fast approaching, it is essential to remind voters to cast their vote for David Cirencione for Ontario County sheriff.
David has 20+ years in law enforcement with Ontario County. He has served as commander of Road Patrol, Crime Scene Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery and Field Training Officer. David currently serves as lieutenant, overseeing the Crime Investigation Division. As you can see, David has amassed the knowledge of many different phases of law enforcement, which can only benefit all the residents of Ontario County.
David has the endorsement of the State Troopers PBA, State Police Investigators Association, Geneva Career Firefighters and numerous local Republican committees.
David's honesty, integrity, and ethical leadership, experience and character make him the most qualified candidate for Ontario County sheriff.
As David has risen through the ranks of law enforcement, he has served the people of Ontario County with dignity, respect, and the commitment to make the right decisions.
David's leadership makes him the only choice for Ontario County sheriff.
CAROLAN MUNGO
Geneva