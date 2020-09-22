To the Editor:
Tom Reed wasted no time to place blame following a brick being thrown through a window in his campaign office in Corning. The fact that police have not discovered who threw the brick or why it was thrown suggests some things about our congressman.
During one of the most violent election periods in our history, we need calming voices not inciting and blaming comments from our leaders, when they have no evidence. We hired him to represent us in Congress because we thought he was a good thinker and made decision based on evidence and facts.
Who might have thrown the brick? It might have been a complete accident with no political intent, though probably not likely. Perhaps he is correct that it was done by some impulsive, non-thinking individual opposed to his candidacy. However, with all the chaos and confusion of this election season, it could, just as well, be someone who wants to help Tom Reed look like a victim of violence coming from the other side.
Tom Reed's statements suggest he is intent on taking advantage of that thinking. His statement of how lucky it was that no volunteer was sitting near the window when it happened is a bit of a distortion of facts. Since it happened at night, the culprit would have known if the office was occupied, thus placing their identity more at risk. This lack of logic made his statement an exaggeration of facts. His eagerness to place blame on the other party in an effort to enhance his chances in the election is quite telling.
Two things make this election quite threatening to Congressman Reed: One, Tracy Mitrano has badly-needed skills that no other current members of Congress possess; two, after this election and Census, congressional districts will change and our district may not be such a gerrymandered one. This could put his position in even more jeopardy in two years.
DON BOGART
Phelps