To the Editor:
We are writing to express our enthusiastic support for Leslie Danks Burke, running to unseat Tom O’Mara as state senator in NY's 58 District. The contrast between O’Mara and Danks Burke is striking and important.
Leslie will be a fresh, clear voice who advocates for all people in our region. Tom is an Albany insider and remains a partner in Barclay Damon, a law firm that lobbies the State Assembly and Senate on behalf of corporations that have their own money-making agendas. His firm’s clients include notorious polluters like Honeywell International that polluted Hoosick Falls, NY, and Casella Waste Systems that dumps frack waste water from Pennsylvania in upstate landfills.
Leslie’s only job will be that of State Senator, working for us on the issues she has listed on her website: jobs, environment, taxes, farms, schools, and health care. O’Mara has said that he will be a part-time senator — we need much, much more than a part-time senator!
Leslie’s top priority is economic development and jobs. She supports vocational education because she understands that young people cannot find jobs here and are leaving our region to find work elsewhere. Tom has said “You can’t tell me that the Southern Tier doesn’t get its fair share. There are plenty of jobs available ...” On this, as with many other things, he is out of touch. Way out of touch.
For some bizarre reason, Tom voted to fully fund Universal Pre-K in New York City in 2014, but not for Upstate students. What about our children? It makes no sense and further illustrates his lack of attention and care to those of us who live in NY 58.
Leslie’s intelligence, history of advocacy, and hard work are extraordinary. We need her energy and focus in Albany!
BETH PRENTICE and THYS VAN CORT
Town of Ulysses, Tompkins County