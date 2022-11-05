To the Editor:
In every election, some people will say, "This is the most important election ever!" I truly believe that is the case this November even though it is a midterm election with no presidential election on the ballot. Donald Trump is still the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024 as I write this. He is losing some moderate supporters because he is still saying that he lost the 2020 election because it was rigged. You can’t fool that many people all the time.
This election fraud was disproved in 60 court cases he undertook which showed it was a free and fair election. He didn’t pay the lawyers who did that legal work for him, so they left him. Some, like Rudy Giuliani, also had their law license taken away.
So Trump is now looking for support in the QAnon group. They are the most radical far right group in the county today. Dozens of them have left family, friends, and jobs and have waited for months in Dallas for John Kenndy Jr. to appear and become Trump’s running mate in 2024! Never mind that JFK Jr. died in an airplane crash in 1999. You can’t make this stuff up!
Trump is now playing QAnon’s favorite dark music near the end of his rallies. At that point, the QAnon people all have an outstretched arm with the index finger pointed upward. It is eerily familiar to the salute that Hitler’s supporters gave him in Nazi rallies.
At the end of a recent Trump rally a TV reporter talked to a middle-aged woman who was wearing QAnon gear. He asked her what she expected to happen next. With a straight face she said she expects the Army to side with them. Then they will take Biden into custody. Then they will take him to Guantanamo Bay and execute him. My jaw dropped open. How do people who think like her find their way home at night?
So before you vote for any candidate Nov. 8 at any level ask them three questions:
1. Are they an election denier who believes the 2020 election was stolen?
2. Do they support Donald Trump?
3. Do they support QAnon?
If they say yes to any of those you must vote against them if we are going to have any chance at all of saving our 240-plus-year-old democracy.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo