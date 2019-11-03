To the Editor:
At last we are in the final stretch for the 2019 election cycle and more people are looking into their local elections with interest. This is good news because the local elections will determine how the day-to-day municipal operations are performed and that affects our lives directly.
The people we elect now will decide about infrastructure projects, maintenance, and government operations, including the overall direction of how our towns, villages, and cities grow and serve the community. And while they will have many decisions to make throughout their term we have only to answer one question in order to vote — who do we trust will handle those responsibilities in a way is fair, benefits the entire community, and is accountable to the people?
I don't hesitate to say that the Democrats, offering new faces and lots of energy and talent, offer the best choices in this election to serve across the Finger Lakes. They have been working to reach out to the people and forthright with what programs and policies they would enact, and how those will benefit the entire community. As we want our towns, villages, and cities to thrive, then we should be voting for the Democratic line in this election.
SCOTT COMEGYS
Palmyra