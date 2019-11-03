To the Editor and voters of the 3rd Ward:
I am writing to endorse Don Cass for 3rd Ward Councilor for the City of Geneva.
I have known Don for the past 45 years. We raised our families, and became friends through involvement in Geneva's community activities. He has always shown kindness, integrity, and reliability. Don has the ability to gather the facts, listen to various points of view, weigh the options and make good decisions. He does what he says he is going to do and follows up.
Working for the Geneva City Police Department for 22 years, City Councilman from 1995 to 1999, and Mayor of the City of Geneva for eight years are evidence of his dedication to our community. Don has an endless list of volunteer activities, one of which is the current chairman of the City Planning Board.
Don Cass has spent a life sharing his time and talents in the community he loves, the City of Geneva. To do anything well, one needs a passion and Don brings that passion to the table. Please vote for Don Cass. He will represent you well.
ROBERT B. MEYER
Geneva