To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Tom Burrall’s campaign for the 1st Ward Council seat. I’ve known Tom and his family for years and believe that his many years of work on the Downtown Business Improvement District Board and on the Historic District and Structures Commission have given him great insight into how local government works.
There are many new candidates this election season, which is a positive thing for Geneva. I am concerned, however, that an inexperienced Council could be easily taken advantage of by City staff or other inside influences. Tom Burrall would be new to Council with new ideas, but without the naiveté of those with little or no experience with City business.
Tom’s involvement in City affairs mirrors my own, working with the last five city managers. In my own experience with Tom he was often “the adult in the room.” Tom Burrall would be a much needed anchor and mentor to what I hope will be a fine new crop of City leaders.
STEVE O'MALLEY
Geneva