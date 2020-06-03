To the Editor:
I am writing to urge voters to support Antonio Gomez when filling out your absentee ballots for the open Geneva school board position. While I have no doubt that all of those running for this position are deserving and qualified (some of whom I know well and consider them friends), I believe Antonio Gomez deserves a place on this board for the following reasons:
Those of us who have lived in Geneva for a very long time know that the demographic here has changed greatly over the past two decades and continues to change.
The Hispanic/Latino population is probably the fastest growing segment in the city. The website DataUSA lists Geneva’s demographic as follows: The population is 68.1% white, 17.4% Hispanic or Latino, and 8.88% black or African American. That would indicate an approximate 10% increase in the Hispanic population over the past 20 years according to the year 2000 census.
A stop at North Street Elementary School will confirm that Hispanic students form a large percentage of the classes.
Antonio Gomez came here 20 years ago as an immigrant, worked hard to become a citizen, got married and has raised his family here. He has two daughters in the school system. He has immersed himself in the community, serving on the Geneva Human Rights Commission, and most recently he ran for a City Council seat, although unsuccessfully.
He has become a pastor in his church. He knows the Hispanic/Latino community because he has lived that experience. I believe these students need someone on the school board who truly understands their lives, both from an academic viewpoint and a home life viewpoint. In addition to that, I believe he will be very vigilant and considerate of taxpayer dollars come budget time.
I urge you to consider these points when filling out your ballot and cast a vote for diversity. Cast a vote for Antonio Gomez.
TONY DiCOSTANZO
Geneva