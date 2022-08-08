Hochul needs to go; Zeldin is choice for governor
To the Editor:
It goes without saying, rights — especially women’s rights — are very much in the news lately.
To start with I hope everyone would agree rights come with responsibilities. As I’ve watched Gov. Kathy Hochul over the past few years it seems to me she does not understand the responsibilities that come with rights.
I have three different examples that prove my point.
The first was on display when she was lieutenant governor under former Gov. Cuomo. It is impossible to believe she did not know about the ongoing behavior that was grounds for kicking him out of office. Part of her constitutional duty to all New Yorkers includes being part of checks and balances in government. She said nothing during that time about Andrew’s terrible behavior as far as I know. Did anyone else see reports that she came forward early on and contributed evidence of this bad behavior? Where was she hiding?
The second example happened right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She ran to the microphone and invited every woman in the country to come and get a free abortion here in NYS, despite the scientific fact that the unborn female and male babies have a heartbeat at six weeks. Talk about irresponsibility!
And finally, she called an emergency state government meeting to counteract the recent Supreme Court’s decision that stated it is fundamentally unconstitutional to outlaw a citizen’s right to carry a firearm. All police organizations and many other legal groups in the state agree this legislation was a nonsensical cob job that will surely be overturned when it makes it to court. Kathy’s goal was to do nothing more than state her opposition to her false understanding of the constitutional right to bear arms. Yet again, an example of her huge irresponsible behavior using government in a corrupt self-serving twisted way.
Bottom line, time to show Kathy the door and vote Lee Zeldin for governor this November.
BILL MCHALE
Seneca Falls