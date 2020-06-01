To the Editor:
Anyone interested in the future of the City of Geneva should be preparing to vote by mail in the June 9 Geneva City School Board election — because children are our future. Voters will vote on the school budget and will vote to fill a seat on the school board.
The election will be held by absentee balloting, and all qualified voters should automatically receive an absentee ballot in the mail by today, June 1. To request a ballot, email ballotrequest@genevacsd.org or telephone the Geneva City School District Administrative Office (315) 781-0400, ext. 1101. A voter's completed ballot must be mailed before June 9 in order to be received by the school district on June 9. Voters may also deliver their ballot before 5 p.m. on June 9 to a locked drop box at North Street School, 400 W. North St. There will be two black, locked drop boxes, both under camera surveillance, at North Street School. One will be at the main entrance in the front of the school, which will be handicap accessible. The other one will be at the District Office entrance at the back side of North Street School (steps required to be climbed).
Nine candidates are vying for one open seat on the school board. Each candidate brings unique qualifications to the table. The candidates have been invited by the League of Women Voters of Geneva to participate in a virtual Candidates Forum via Zoom at 7 p.m. on June 4. To join the Zoom Forum, the public is asked to find the Zoom link posted on the League's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/League of Women Voters of Geneva NY.
Because we are not able to conduct this forum in person, we hope that by offering a virtual option the voters will have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates while maintaining safety for all.
The League is currently collecting biographical information from each candidate that will be posted on the Geneva School Board website which we hope will augment the school board's own "meet the candidates" social media post.
The LWV is a non-partisan grassroots political organization that neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate for elective office.
CHRISTINE HOFFMAN
Secretary, LWV of Geneva