To the Editor:
Many of us feel that if we vote every two years, or even every four years, we can check the box on completing our civic duty, entitling us to the democratic values of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We’ve voted, checked the box and can proudly wear the “I Voted” button.
There are others who believe their duty goes far deeper. In the Town of Torrey, P. Henry Flynn served as town supervisor for 23 years, and his son, Patrick H. Flynn, recently retired from office after 40 years as town supervisor.
John Martini served as town councilman for three terms, and his son Peter Martini is serving his second term as councilman, picking up where his father left off.
These folks are all busy people — farmers, vintners, businessmen — yet not only find time to manage their personal and professional lives, but make time to lead their town government through difficult and challenging times.
In addition to his work on the board, Peter also finds time to serve on the Yates County Farm Bureau, the New York State Wine Grape Growers, and is a member of the New York State Farm Bureau State Labor Committee.
Peter is now running for town supervisor to ensure that the transition from Pat Flynn’s departure is seamless and fully transparent. Both have extended significant effort to manage growth and keep taxes from increasing every two years, while ensuring that development is aligned with the Comprehensive Plan.
Kudos to people like Pat and Peter, who commit themselves to true civic duty. If you live in Torrey, and want to keep tax increases to a minimum, strong control of local development and clean air and water, cast your ballot for Peter Martini.
JOHN GHIDIU
Penn Yan