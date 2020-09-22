To the Editor:
As we remember the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, I think about my father who landed on Utah Beach as part of the Normandy invasion just a few days after his 19th birthday. A month later he was captured by the Germans, and seriously wounded, resulting in a leg amputation. He then became a POW in occupied France until liberation.
How dare our current President, ”the Commander in Chief,” who is a well-known draft dodger from a family that avoids military service, refer to brave soldiers as “suckers” and “losers?" I’m outraged by this blatant disregard for the sacrifices American men and women have made for our country and our world as we know it. Our soldiers should be revered for their courage and service, not devalued and mocked.
Thankfully, my father is still alive at 95, well informed and articulate. He will vote for Joe Biden in November because, among other things, Trump is clearly no friend of American veterans.
JANE LEVINE POWERS
Ithaca