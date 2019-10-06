Seneca County District Attorney
Nabinger has the experience on both sides
To the Editor:
I would like to offer my opinion as a retired law enforcement officer and lifelong resident of Seneca County about the importance of the district attorney position. This position is not just about scheduling or assigning people to criminal cases. The DA is responsible for all lower courts, traffic courts and criminal issues and complaints. He or she also is the lead person on serious and fatal accidents, homicides, deaths, and sexual and domestic violence cases. The DA is involved one way or another in every case coming through the court system.
Please find me a court in New York state where the DA is not a seasoned attorney with many years of service under their belt. Because someone has a law degree does not make them qualified for this important critical position. It’s about like having a paramedic doing brain surgery, and that’s nothing against a paramedic; it’s common sense. The DA is also not about being a nice guy or well liked, it has to be based on skills, knowledge, experience and representing the people.
John Nabinger stands ahead of any other candidates running for this position. He has dedicated his life to Seneca County and will continue to do so. He is the person we need who can be firm and fair at the same time. Many people want the drunk driver or criminal offenders locked up for life and the key thrown away until it’s one of their own or themselves. This is another reason why a seasoned DA is needed. One who has worked both sides of the fence with defense and prosecution, and one who can be firm but fair. On election day please help elect John Nabinger to one of the most critical positions in Seneca County.
THOMAS H. FOX
Retired Seneca County Sheriff