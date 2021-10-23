To the Editor:
Macedon residents deserve the year-round leadership of Town Council candidates Debbi Napolitano and Matt Zelehowsky.
It’s vitally important our elected officials be focused on Macedon 12 months of the year. When Macedon is experiencing a severe snowstorm, but a Town Council member is enjoying warm and sunny winter months in Florida, as Dave McEwen does, how can it be much of a concern?
Maybe you’re also wondering ...
1) Why doesn’t Macedon have a well-publicized strategic plan? How else can a budget be made?
2) Why were there no Covid vaccine appointments available in Macedon?
3) What is being done with the federal Covid relief funds to enrich the lives of Macedon residents?
4) Why have the Macedon recreation department services to families been cut so drastically, especially compared to area towns?
5) Where is the transparency? Macedon Town Board now conducts hours-long executive sessions (behind closed doors, with no minutes available), so how do we really know what the decision-making process is in our town? We surely need more transparency regarding the waste management agreement.
It’s time for a change in Macedon. Join Debbi and Matt to be that change on Nov. 2. Local elections are where your power starts.
SUSAN SHORT
Macedon