To the Editor:
During this historic pandemic and all the sad stories we have heard and read, don't forget the positives offered by the many staff members from your local school districts.
Educators throughout the Finger Lakes area have engaged in virtual meetings from their private homes to help give students some face-to-face contact in this time of isolation. They have reached out to individual students to lessen the fear some students are experiencing and have volunteered to hand out meals for needy families and in some districts placed signs in the lawns of graduating seniors.
We’ve all learned a lot during this crisis, including just how central public schools are to our communities.
Right now our children and our school districts need stability. All districts across the Finger Lakes region have prepared fiscally responsible budgets. Please support all of our schools by voting YES on your local school budget.
Cuts are the last thing schools, students, and the communities schools serve, need right now.
Federal stimulus funding for public schools would be a start. But we also need to be asking the billionaires and ultra-millionaires in New York to pay their fair share toward public education.
Now is not the time to leave any potential funding streams on the table, especially if that’s in lieu of devastating cuts.
We as educators are proud to have done everything we can to provide for our communities during this difficult time, and the last thing we want is to have our ability to serve diminished.
Please visit fundourfuture.org for more information.
This letter is written on the behalf of the FLEF (Finger Lakes Education Federation) representing educators in schools across the Finger Lakes Region.
MIKE PRUSINOWSKI
Branchport