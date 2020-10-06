Peaceful transfer of office is an important American tradition
To the Editor:
George Washington took his oath of office as our first President on April 30, 1789 and was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1793. There was little fuss about either event. Both, though, were major steps along the road to democracy for our Republic.
Many of Washington’s supporters wanted him to stand for a third term of office, but he refused and retired to his home in Virginia. This was perhaps the second last gift he gave to the nation — the idea that the President should serve only a limited term rather than “until death do us part” as kings and emperors did.
Washington’s last gift may have been the peaceful transition to John Adams, the next person elected to the office who succeeded Washington in 1796 after a bitter election fight with Thomas Jefferson but without a succession battle after the election. In 1800 Adams and Jefferson fought a second bitterly partisan race for the next presidential term, which Jefferson won, and Adams withdrew (although he did not attend the Jefferson inauguration).
In monarchies and empires the transition from one ruler to the next often involved drawn swords, opposing armies, bloodshed and death. Starting with Washington this republic began the tradition of transfer of power from one democratically elected president to the next without carnage, though often with political heat, invective and anger.
In the several hundred years since Washington, Adams, Jefferson we have seen transitions in office that were often grudging, or hurtful, or angry, but never by force of arms — except for the Civil War when southern states refused to accept Abraham Lincoln as President and attempted to secede from the nation. This bloody approach has not been tried again.
Now our current President has made clear that he might not accept the result of the election this year if he loses. This is to reject one of America’s founding principles and one of the great gifts this nation has given to other nations yearning for an effective democracy. We must not allow it.
Our democracy, our republic is too precious to us — and I believe to the world — to simply throw it away.
DENNIS BARRETT
Keuka Park