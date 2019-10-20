To the Editor:
Politically, the Town of Phelps is a one-party town. It has been years since a Democrat has served on the town board. Consequently, we now have a board that appears to be a rubber-stamping group for whoever is the dominant figure on that board. There seldom are any discussions that are meaningful, and votes all appear to be unanimous. Who are they representing, the town residents or the leader of the board?
The very reason democracy is such a good form of government is because it allows for the expression of various ideas and opinions so that the best solution to issues can be developed. This lack of opinions and discussion apparently is being recognized by some others. We now have both a Republican and an Independent candidate running for the board as candidates promising to be a voice for change.
There appears to be some resistance to this potential challenge to the status quo of the town board. We have a current member of the board who was defeated in the primary running as, I believe, a write-in candidate. Although this is legal and acceptable, it is quite unusual and may suggest that perhaps someone does not want anyone on the board that may question the current method of operation. Why?
Another question I have is do the people running on the platform of "A Voice for Change" know something others don't know? I was at a meeting when raises were being questioned and the board indicated raises, or lack of raises, were based on performance. When I asked an employee if they had an evaluation of job performance they said no formal evaluation was ever done on them. So maybe there is more to things than is common knowledge.
DON BOGART
Phelps