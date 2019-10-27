To the Editor:
I have known Mark Pitifer for a long time — as a student of mine when I was the assistant principal of the junior high in Geneva and as a friend later in life.
Mark is the guidance counselor at Waterloo High School and has also coached at Waterloo and Geneva, which he plans to stop when he is elected mayor. He still plans on maintaining the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame.
He has experience with the young through the older citizens of Geneva.
He is an individual with a lot of energy, an excellent memory for names and an awareness of what is needed to keep Geneva moving forward — qualities needed and important for the position of mayor.
He has to overcome an "image problem" — candidates in the past sometimes looked older. Mark is 59 years old, a good age to be mayor.
Mark's family is a strong Geneva family with three sisters, and a family of his own with three children.
He has all the qualities required to be mayor of Geneva. He is more than a "nice guy," as Jackie Augustine described him in the Oct. 15 Finger Lakes Times articile.
RAY GAGNON
Retired science teacher, coach, administrator
Geneva City School District