To the Editor:
Town of Phelps voters and taxpayers,
When a public servant is doing his/her job for which they were elected, he/she usually has the respect and support of their staff.
Why is it that in the last two election cycles, the incumbent highway superintendent has been opposed by a retired former highway worker and a presently employed highway person? What is the reason for the lack of respect and support for the incumbent highway superintendent from this staff? Could it be that they find him lacking in leadership, management, and judgment skills?
Remember, keeping the town’s highways free from ice and snow is only one aspect of the job. The only ones who can tell you why they don’t respect or support the incumbent highway superintendent are those that observe how he performs on a daily basis — THE TOWN HIGHWAY STAFF!
As a voter and taxpayer, I would want to talk with the highway staff about why there is a lack of respect and support for the incumbent highway superintendent.
JANE CROSBY
Town of Phelps