To the Editor:
Following the debate that took place between Congressman Tom Reed and his Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano, one thing has become abundantly clear to me: If we do not vote for Tom Reed, we are allowing for a radical takeover of New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
Just days after his home was targeted with a brick that had his daughter’s name on it and a dead rat, Congressman Reed took the stage to defend his record. But not only did he do that, he also showed the stark contrast between himself and his opponent. While the Congressman raised a brick similar to the one found on his doorstep, and not to mention, one that was similar to the one put through his campaign’s window, Tracy Mitrano failed to retract her statement blaming Congressman Reed.
While Tracy spoke of her record as a private contractor and teacher, Congressman Reed spoke on his record and that of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus. Even though Tracy wanted to dismiss that work as “what any good representative would do,” Congressman Reed clearly discussed the work he and the group have done, from a COVID relief bill, to the $12 million to improve ICE facilities at the border, to the $100 million for local hospitals here in the district.
While Tracy has been campaigning for three years, Congressman Reed has been working, improving the lives of every member of this district. With Election Day upon us, we NEED to re-elect Congressman Tom Reed.
JOHN E. PRENDERGAST
Geneva