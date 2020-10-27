To The Editor:
I expect my elected officials to stand up against hate, racism and prejudice of any kind. But recently, Rep. Tom Reed voted against House Bill R 908 that calls on officials to condemn and denounce inflammatory language — such as China flu, Wuhan flu and Kung flu — all routinely used by our uninformed president and a source of hate crimes during the pandemic.
The scientific narrative shows that COVID-19 came into our country from Europe as well as China. Tom Reed, like his leader, does not care about the truth or protecting the safety of the Asian Americans in our community. He has failed to stand up against hate crimes in New York's 23rd District.
JOAN JACOBS BRUMBERG
Ithaca