To the Editor:
I would like to personally endorse John Nabinger for Seneca County District Attorney. Mr. Nabinger’s superior 21 years of criminal law experience far outweighs that of the other candidates. That’s why John was endorsed by the Seneca County Republican Committee in a landslide victory before the primary against Mr. Folk, who is now running on third party lines with contrary platforms.
By Mr. Nabinger being elected to this position, "We The People" can be confident that cases are free from judicial bias. Furthermore, judge recusals won’t be rampant because Nabinger is the only candidate with no ties to our current Seneca Co. Judge. On the contrary, Folk, was appointed by Judge Porsch as his assistant, both having family ties.
Similarly, Mr. Sinkiewicz, a Democrat, served as assistant to the last two District Attorneys. Most recently, Mr. Porsch, now county judge, kept Sinkiewicz as his assistant for all of his years in the DA’s office. How can anyone be assured of “Due Process” with these connections?
Let’s keep our judicial system independent and free of conflicts — Vote Nabinger.
DESIREE DAWLEY