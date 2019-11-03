To the Editor:
As a retired Sheriff of Seneca County, a retired Investigator with the New York State Police and four years as part time Special Investigator in the District Attorney’s Office, all totaling 41 years in law enforcement, I have followed the Seneca County District Attorney race with much interest. After careful consideration I have given my full support to John Nabinger. This is not based upon any personal relationship, nor upon politics. It is rather, based upon qualifications: Years of experience, dedication to our community, and the best trial record of the three candidates.
Of Mr. Nabinger’s opponents, one has been a lawyer less than two years. No matter how his candidacy is presented, he simply does not have the experience which will be needed to offer guidance and support to his assistants (all of whom have been attorneys longer than he), to competently evaluate cases, negotiate with other lawyers, pick jurors, and try cases. This opponent’s focus on attributes such as “honesty, integrity and service” is hardly a legitimate substitution for experience, and in any event, I know Mr. Nabinger and the third candidate to be men of “honesty, integrity and service." Any implicit suggestion to the contrary is less than forthright.
The third candidate has been a prosecutor for many years, and like Mr. Nabinger, is well experienced. Mr. Nabinger’s 21 years of experience is more extensive, however. It also is more varied, which gives him a better ability to evaluate and strategize cases. Mr. Nabinger’s trial record, perhaps in part because of his varied experience, is also superior to that of the third candidate.
In conclusion, please give serious consideration to what should not and what should determine your vote: Not vague claims to lofty ideals and virtues, not whether you personally like the candidate, and not party affiliation, but rather, which of the candidates has the right experience, and which candidate has the best record. Mr. Nabinger will have my vote as I believe he is the most capable candidate to professionally conduct the business of the District Attorney’s Office.
JACK STENBERG
Waterloo