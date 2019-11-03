To the Editor:
As an attorney who has practiced 43 years in all the courts of Seneca County I write to endorse John Nabinger for district attorney. We were law partners from 2000 to 2004. I always found him to be a man of good character, true integrity, and with exemplary trial skills. That continues to this day. Although he was exposed to the civil practice during our partnership, he preferred the criminal practice, and returned solely to practicing in that area of the law.
John Nabinger has the right experience for the job. Our DA must be a skilled trial lawyer, able to work cooperatively with the police, have empathy for victims, have an ability to evaluate cases, work with other attorneys, and smoothly run an office.
John Nabinger has had over 21 years of courtroom experience, six as a prosecutor, and 15 as a defense attorney. As such, he is able to evaluate a case from all angles.
In comparison, Mr. Folk, barely licensed for two years, has absolutely no trial experience as an attorney. None. I don't believe he has ever tried a case as an attorney, whether it be a misdemeanor or a felony. It boggles the mind to think that he could be lead counsel in the DA's office. This is too important a job for a rookie.
Mr. Sinkewicz is a seasoned and competent prosecutor. However, when Mr. Nabinger and Mr. Sinkewicz have gone head to head in the courtroom, Nabinger has won much more often than he lost. Mr. Nabinger has a remarkable and enviable trial record over the years.
The most important factors to consider in this campaign are the candidates' respective levels of trial experience and competence. When you compare the records of the three candidates, I respectfully suggest that Mr. Nabinger prevails.
Please join me in voting for John Nabinger, the best choice for Seneca County District Attorney.
SCHUYLER VAN HORN
Waterloo