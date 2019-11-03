To the Editor:
In the spring I spoke about EXPERIENCE MATTERS and maturity being key to the Seneca County District Attorney race. Fortunately, the voters used the facts and not their hearts and voted John Nabinger to victory in the Republican primary.
Now the opponent he already defeated has decided to show his disloyalty to his party and try to split the vote. Rather than working to attain more experience, supporting your party, being a good teammate and running next time when he'd be better prepared, Mr. Folk has decided to try and split the vote, basically helping the other party. Has Mr. Folk been promised a position if the Democrats win the District Attorney seat? If they betray their party, when will they betray the county for self benefit?
John Nabinger is a proven performer, winning more than three times against his primary opponent, Mr. Sinkiewicz’s, and more than Mr. Folk's zero. Regardless EXPERIENCE still matters, working felony cases, homicides and assaults are much different than traffic violations.
Please don’t be misled by a popularity contest in this election, but rather make your decision based upon what it takes to carry the responsibility of the district attorney position. It can be difficult to know who the best candidate is. Some vote with their heart over basing a decision on the facts and common sense. But understanding a person’s experience, honesty, loyalty and ability to be forthright is most important. That along with EXPERIENCE would again be John Nabinger. Thank you for your responsible vote.
STEPHEN C. SPENO
Waterloo