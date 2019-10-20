To the Editor:
A district attorney wears multiple hats, including trial attorney, team leader, office manager, and community representative, to name a few. With those positions come many responsibilities that culminate into one objective: protect the community, or in our case, Seneca County.
So when voting for Seneca County district attorney, there are three critical questions to ask. First, does the candidate have extensive experience in a district attorney’s office? Second, does the candidate have a record of success in that office and a reputation of integrity in achieving it? Third, is the candidate devoted in the service to the community?
Having had Acting District Attorney Mark Sinciewicz as a neighbor and friend for more than 19 years, the answer is a resounding yes.
Mark has been an assistant district attorney for 16 of the 20 years he has resided in Seneca County. In that time his career and community involvement have been inspirational.
Anyone who knows Mark knows that. They have known him as a talented trial attorney, with the character of a leader, which has seen him through difficult and high-pressure felony trials, under the scrutiny of a closely watching public and media. In the past he has been the president of the South Seneca school board, chair of the board of directors of the Edith B. Ford Library in Ovid, musical director of the drama department at South Seneca High School, Music Minister and Choir Director at the Holy Cross Church in Ovid.
In this election, Mark’s experience prosecuting criminals and managing a district attorney’s office is unmatched. He is running against John Nabinger who has been a public defender. There is a need for that, but it is certainly not the preferred experience in hiring/electing a DA. Furthermore, Mr. Nabinger, if elected, would be conflicted in all the cases involving his huge clientele, requiring the taxpayer to pay the attorney’s fees for “conflict counsel” hired to circumvent Mr. Nabinger’s conflicts.
Mark also is running against a year 2017 law school graduate (Christopher Folk), admitted to the practice of law as an attorney in 2018 who, suffice it to say, has the experience of a first-year attorney.
Altogether, in Mark Sinciewicz, we have a DA with a prosecutorial record, the integrity of a successful leader, and a neighbor devoted to his community. We have in Mark the candidate who will best protect Seneca County.
BARRY ROACH
Ovid