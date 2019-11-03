To the Editor:
This is a rather different kind of endorsement. Like many of you reading this, most of us don't know or understand all the ins and outs and nuances of all the duties or qualifications of the candidates for the important office as Seneca County District Attorney.
I expect all the candidates are qualified. I know that Mark Sinkiewicz is. I am supporting him and ask for your consideration in doing the same and casting your vote for Mark.
Here are my reasons: I know Mark to be a strong, caring and loving family man who is dedicated to his community. I have known him for over 20 years. He has always impressed me as both fair and friendly. He is bright, friendly and engaging and would continue to be a strong advocate for justice and represent the citizens of Seneca County fairly using his wealth of experience in a manner that we can trust.
I hope that you’ll join me in supporting Mark and urge all voters to cast your ballot for him. Allow Mark Sinkiewicz to continue to do this job and effectively serve in this office!
DAVID R. BARNICK
Ovid