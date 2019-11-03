To the Editor:
You'll be voting soon in the upcoming election to decide on a high superintendent in the town of Seneca Falls. Having been superintendent for Seneca Falls for 17 years, I can tell you it's no easy job. Experience is necessary to run that department in order to accomplish the daily work duties and all the office paperwork that is required.
Jim Peterson has that experience with over 30 years in the Highway Department. Jim was my deputy for all of my years as superintendent. He did a great job. He is still doing a great job for the taxpayers of Seneca Falls as highway superintendent for the past four years.
With three new members being elected to the Town Board soon, they will want someone with the experience to handle that department so the board can take on other difficult issues that face them ahead.
There are other townships that have superintendents that are part-time, but none of them have a former village included in them. It's a full-time job and more.
Jim has the experience.
DON WOOD
Former highway superintendent
Seneca Falls