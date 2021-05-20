Shouldn’t our next House Rep be honest with us?
To the Editor:
The April 29 Finger Lakes Times had an article about Joe Sempolinski, who is considering a run for Tom Reed’s House seat. In a prepared statement, he said that the loss of a seat in the House of Representatives is somehow the fault of our state government, but he gave no specifics. He stated, “The Cuomo Democrat machine in Albany has repeatedly failed us and now their failures include a loss of another seat in Congress.”
However, seven states lost House seats. How can Mr. Sempolinski’s statement that the loss of a House seat by NYS be the result of our state’s Democrat politics when some states with Republican governors also lost House seats? Three states actually lost population — West Virginia, Mississippi and Illinois. Two of them have Republican governors. How can a state like NY actually have population growth and yet lose a seat in the House? Because the populations of other states grew more.
One of the reasons for the Census is to determine the number of representatives each state gets in the House. Since the total number of seats doesn’t change, the number of seats allowed each state varies as the population changes among them. Therefore each representative in the House has roughly the same number of people in their district, regardless of the state they represent. Since 1940 there has been a combined net shift of 84 House seats to the South and West regions of the U.S. This means that states in the North and East have lost 84 seats over that time. This shift of population within the U.S. may have more to do with the development of the air conditioner than any state politics.
The question becomes Why would someone so confuse the facts concerning the Census and especially our loss of a seat in Congress? Looking at his educational and political background, it is reasonable to conclude that he really should know the reason for the loss of the seat. The question becomes is someone who is willing to distort the facts as much as Mr. Sempolinski did really deserving of representing us in the U.S. House of Representatives? Also, do we want someone representing us who we cannot depend on to honestly keep us informed?
DON BOGART
Phelps