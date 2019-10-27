To the Editor:
It’s that time of year when we can vote for people, we believe will serve us well.
I’m writing in support of a fine individual who I hope will be our overwhelming choice for Seneca County District Attorney. When I met Mark Sinkiewicz, I was new to Seneca County, and I thought he was a great example of someone you might like to have as a son or son-in-law. Kind, considerate, thoughtful of the needs of others, willing to give of himself and his talents to our community, and most of all his respect for everyone. Young or old, he is there to help when needed.
I became aware of his work ethic and dedication to the laws of our land when we asked him to be our attorney for the Friends of the Three Bears. He spent many hours guiding us on the legal aspects of incorporation.
He LISTENS to increase his knowledge of the subject, KNOWS the people and their needs, and SERVES WITH THE ATTITUDE OF GIVING HIS BEST, in the courtroom and in the community.
I have been able to serve with Mark on many projects and he always exemplifies good judgement and expresses himself in a nonjudgmental manner.
Mark also is a spiritual person, who serves his church and professes his faith openly.
We desperately need a person like Mark Sinkiewicz to set the stage for honest government that speaks and acts for the good of all.
I have no intentions of making comparisons to the other candidates. For me there is NO COMPARISON.
PHYLLIS MOTILL
Ovid