To the Editor and to Town of Sodus residents:
I would like to take a moment to remind the voters in the Town of Sodus that this year is a crucial election for Sodus Town Supervisor. Steven LeRoy has provided commendable service for quite some time but is not seeking reelection. This will leave a void in the most important political position that Sodus has to offer.
Scott Johnson is a lifelong resident of the Town of Sodus. His commitment to our community has been exemplary in every form. Scott and his wife Mylinh Johnson have worked tirelessly to promote a “Sodus Strong” mentality and to provide a positive outlook for the future of each and every village and hamlet within the Sodus town limits.
Scott’s dedication and promotion of his alma mater (Sodus Central School) has brought back a sense of pride within the administration, teachers, staff and students. He attends many scholastic functions and is a mainstay at a variety of athletic events. Mr. Johnson has provided so much to so many and it is just within his nature to continue doing so for many years to come.
As a homeowner and a multi-business owner within the Town of Sodus, Scott Johnson understands the needs of the community. He understands that there are challenges throughout the whole 69.4 square miles of land and water. He has taken the time to listen to concerns of homeowners and residents of Sodus Point and the shoreline. Scott has attended meetings and met with congressmen/women to take an aggressive approach to help those affected by the IJC “Plan 2014." He will be a strong voice for Sodus and a valuable asset for Wayne County as a whole.
I encourage you to get out and vote on Nov. 5. This may very well be the most important local vote that we have had in many years. The future of Sodus is brighter when you have someone as dedicated as Scott Johnson to advocate for the needs of our community.
JASON J. DAVIS
Sodus