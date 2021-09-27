To the Editor:
As we approach our upcoming local elections, I would like to suggest that in a two-party system, our present local governing bodies DO NOT have the balance they require to be representative of our community. I urge Sodus voters to please get out to vote so that all voices are represented. If you have never voted, please get registered and make your choice.
As a registered Democrat, I would like to actively support Frank Fava and Peter Bump for our Sodus Town Council. They will lend much-needed voices to our local board. You can talk with Frank and Pete at our Sodus Farmers Market on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 to share your concerns and become familiar with them as candidates.
All voters should get to know all candidates and be informed as we approach the fall elections.
We need to see our governing bodies as a reflection of our community!
Please get registered and let your voice be heard!
Your voice does matter!
PATTY PAPROCKI
Sodus