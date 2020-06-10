To the Editor:
Per the New York State Comptroller's office: "The Supervisor as Chief Fiscal Officer is responsible for receiving, disbursing and retaining custody of Town money ..."
Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan's lack of fiscal leadership and oversight is factual. The state Comptroller's Office audited the town of Manchester for the period from Jan. 1, 2015-Dec. 20, 2017.
The Comptroller's report states an annual audit was not performed as required by NYS Town Law. Thus, the board's ability to monitor the town’s financial operations was severely diminished.
The supervisor must ensure the board takes certain actions. The audit found 1) the continual appropriations of nonexistent fund balance weakened the financial condition of the town-wide general fund and central water district; 2) Interfund services were not properly tracked and billed back to the appropriate fund, resulting in taxpayer inequities; and 3) Information technology (IT) policies and procedures were not adopted and IT security awareness training has not been provided.
Supervisor Gallahan is a Republican candidate for the 131st Assembly District. The primary will be held on June 23. Before you vote please review the audit. It is available at https://www.osc.state.ny.us/localgov/audits/towns/2018/manchester.pdf
If Supervisor Gallahan is not capable of governing a town of 9,400 people, how can we expect him to be capable of governing 129,187 people (2010 census) in the 131st Assembly District?
JAN SHARP
Port Gibson