To the Editor:
On Nov. 2, we will have one of our most important recent local elections. Prior to deciding which candidate to vote for, please weigh the pros and cons of each candidate.
Do we, as local voters, want to continue our town government with strong conservative goals and ideas, or do we want to go down the road (like Albany and Washington, D.C.) with an aggressive liberal agenda? What impact would this agenda and thinking have on local and county matters that concern each of us as residents? For instance, what is your position on defunding police and on our gun rights?
You should be concerned before you cast your vote. Just ask them how they stand on any topic that may concern you.
Do we really need to change our current Town Board, a Town Board that is really working for us and will continue to work for all town of Phelps residents’ interests? Let’s keep our incumbents.
Your selection will continue all of the positive things that have been accomplished by our current Town Board headed by Norm Teed and supported by current candidates for Town Board, Bill Wellman and Ron Allen. For example, remember what has been done on adding water districts, with more in the works. Are you aware of other projects that they are working on and are in the planning stage? Check with Norm Teed, Bill Wellman, Ron Allen, Dennis King and the current Town Board members. Each of them will be more than happy to update you. So much of their work is done quietly, with little or no fanfare or credit. Reach them by calling (315) 548-5691.
Regarding town clerk/collector, vote for Linda Nieskes, who has served in this position very professionally and efficiently. Linda has the knowledge, experience and responsibility of the requirements and duties of this position. A vote for Linda is one for continuity in performance and efficient operations of this office. Reelecting Linda will benefit all residents of Phelps in more ways than you may realize.
Our candidates need your support and vote. You have three options to case your vote: Vote early, absentee ballot, or in person. Early voting starts Oct. 23, and the general election is Nov. 2.
Please examine the pros and cons of the candidates before casting your very important vote.
ALBERT CAUWELS
Chairman
Town of Phelps
Republican Committee