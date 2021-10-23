To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to let Town of Phelps residents know some of the many reasons why Norman Teed should be reelected town supervisor.
Norm has overseen four major water projects: the Four-Town joint water project, Melvin Hill No. 1, Pelis Road, and Schroo Road. With the exception of Melvin Hill No. 1, the Phelps Water Department completed those projects in-house.
The Four-Town joint water project impressed the state because of Norm’s leadership. The four towns were in two different counties and were able to work together for the common good and do the project in-house.
With input from Norm, our water department superintendent secured a grant to build a bulk water storage facility to serve the community. The town is close to finalizing a new water district, Melvin Hill No. 2, which will be done in-house.
Norm worked with engineers from MRB Group to design the current town Highway Department building. Supervisor Teed spearheaded the transformation of the rundown courthouse next to Town Hall into the assessor’s, code enforcement and building inspector offices using town self-help to complete.
Norm realized the town needed a mining overlay district in place to regulate expansion of mining in our town. He worked with our Planning Board and a law firm to accomplish this.
Supervisor Teed has been working with a historic preservation engineering firm and various state and local organizations for funding to repair and maintain the historic look of the Phelps Town Hall.
I have known Norm for about 30 years and worked with him on the Town Board for about 12 years. He is a great leader, a fine person, and has the taxpayer at heart in decisions he makes.
Make your vote count for a proven leader. On Nov. 2, vote Norm Teed for Town of Phelps supervisor.
DENNIS KING
Phelps