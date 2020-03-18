To the Editor:
New York state residents, we are under attack by the Trump administration and NY 27th needs your help to end the bleeding.
Trump recently cut an $8 billion healthcare grant awarded to New York in 2014. He has canceled Trusted Traveler Program in the state. His 2017 tax bill ended the state and local tax exemption (SALT) for all of New York and removed over a trillion dollars in federal tax revenue with very little gain for the middle class in our state.
I know it’s a big ask to have people cross district lines to support a candidate who will not be your representative, but NY 27 could use your help supporting Nate McMurray for Congress.
The last felon to represent the NY 27 district, where I live, was a Trump sycophant who voted for everything Trump wanted. Nate’s current opponent has vowed to do the same. Trump has cuts to SS and Medicare in his budget. He does not have a healthcare plan, but continues to support decimating the ACA.
Please contact www.votemcmurray.com/ to offer your help. Time is moving fast and it will get faster every day. Perhaps you can find a way to cross those district lines.
CINDY BUKOFF FLEISCHER
Honeoye Falls