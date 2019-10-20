To the Editor:
Every year we are asked to elect the Justices to the 7th Judicial District of the New York Supreme Court, which includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties. Usually the only thing we know about the candidates is what we see on the ballot, their name and their party. That is not enough information for me.
I researched the candidates and there is one who really impressed me.
Meredith Vacca is currently an Assistant District Attorney in Monroe County, a position she has held for 12 years. She has specialized in the prosecution of homicides of infants/children, domestic violence, and child physical and sexual abuses cases. She has prosecuted more than 30 felony trials and more than 2,000 felony and misdemeanor cases, with a 95% prosecution rate.
She attended the October meeting of the Yates County SCOPE organization, and told the members that as a judge she will show compassion and empathy for each person that comes before her and make balance and fair decisions that hold people accountable. Isn’t that what we all want?
To find out more about Ms. Vacca, her website is www.electvacca.com. This year I will proudly vote for Meredith Vacca for Supreme Court Justice.
RICH STEWART
Penn Yan