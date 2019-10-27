To the Editor:
It was while teaching a six-week seminar on the Holocaust at my alma mater, DeSales High School, that I met Ben Vasquez. This one student in the back of Room 1 asked super-charged questions born only of the most serious and passionate kind throughout the seminar. Study of the Holocaust is not for the feint of heart. I was impressed with this young man’s level of engagement with, and understanding of, this most dark and disturbing example of man’s inhumanity to man.
Now, years later, his high level of engagement and passion has focused on the formation of public policy. His credentials are impeccable. In our fractured, angry culture of outrage, he’s demonstrated he will work with everyone and anyone to get the job done.
Ben was just recently named Ambassador to the United States by Global Goodwill Ambassadors, serving on the International Teen Suicide Prevention and International Addiction/Mental Health Committees. He was pictured with President Barack Obama in announcing this appointment. I see this as symbolic of Ben’s open-minded approach to policy formation.
More locally, he’s built partnerships between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. We need Ben because he’s an ambitious independent thinker and this world needs independent thinkers right now.
He’ll bring all of this to bear on his work for us as Councilman at Large. And not for nothing ... he’s already pledged his salary to local charities. Ben Vasquez is getting my vote. And should get yours, as well.
DANIEL HENNESSY
Geneva