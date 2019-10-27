To the Editor:
I was honored to receive the Republican nomination last spring to run for Sodus Point Village Board. On Aug. 10, my partner of six years was hit by a motorcycle crossing the street in front of our home on Route 14. He spent five weeks in Strong Hospital and has been rehabilitating at the Jewish Home. He is presently unable to walk, and we will be facing months of physical therapy.
Due to this change in my life I will not be able to fill the position for Village Trustee. I feel I must be fully present to do the job justice. It is with deep sadness and regret that I withdraw my name for the election this year. My name will appear on the ballot but I ask you not to vote for me. This would only give opportunity for another appointed position on the present Sodus Point Village Board as I have already withdrawn from the race. Instead I ask you to support William Kallusch and Jennifer Evans.
William (Bill) Kallusch has been dedicated and the voice of reason on our present Village Board. Bill’s record speaks for him as he has been and will be an outstanding member of the Village Board.
Jennifer Evans brings a strong skill set, fantastic communication, dedication and ethical business making decisions. Politically she can remain neutral until she understands the facts and will make decisions based on what’s best for Sodus Point. Jennifer will listen and make a decision based on the facts. While you may disagree with her on one issue, she will remain open minded and continue to listen to the facts on the next issue. She will not hold a grudge. Jennifer has a deep love for her Sodus Point community and our future Sodus Point.
I ask that you support William (Bill) Kallusch and Jennifer Evans regardless of party affiliation. They will both be great for the future of our Sodus Point Village.
LAURIE VERBRIDGE
Sodus Point