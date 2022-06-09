To the Editor:
In the wake of the investigation and report about wrongdoing in the Ontario County sheriff’s office, you, the voters, in the upcoming GOP Primary on June 28, have the best opportunity to make an overdue change in the county’s top law enforcement position.
Silvio Palermo is the only candidate in this race who was not part of the toxic culture that resulted in the resignation from the previous sheriff, second-in-command, and others. He will give the residents and taxpayers of Ontario County a clean break from the past as our next sheriff. It is important we get this choice right.
During these difficult times, we need someone with Silvio’s caliber. A lifelong resident of Ontario County, Silvio worked early on for the city of Canandaigua Police Department. This is very important because he helped protect a small, close-knit community. Silvio’s comprehensive tour of duty also included valuable service as a sergeant/watch commander for the town of Gates Police Department. In this position, Silvio further honed his leadership and analytical skills.
In 2021, the homicide rate in Rochester was 38.4 per 100,000 people, making the Flower City one of the most dangerous cities in America. To put this tragic story into perspective, the Gates Police Department is roughly 0.5 miles from Rochester.
With all the responsibilities, complications and risks law enforcement officers face each day, the next sheriff will be put to the ultimate test. It will take a person with the right skill set to successfully navigate, assess, and respond to rising crime in our own back yards. Knowing that Silvio dealt so closely and effectively with similar experiences during his tenure with the Gates Police Department should give all of us great peace of mind.
But Silvio’s public service didn’t stop when he retired from the police force. Silvio took on a new challenge as a federal police officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, serving those who have served our country.
The sheriff’s office needs new and fresh leadership at the top. Silvio will bring the much-needed change and create new positive energy within the Ontario County sheriff's office.
On Primary Day, please join me and vote for Silvio Palermo for Ontario County sheriff. The candidate with a clean slate.
JAN SHARP
Port Gibson