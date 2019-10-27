To the Editor:
Dear Lyons voters, lifetime Lyons resident James Wedman is running for Town Council and is an excellent choice.
I have known Jim for 52 years and a more honest, “Lyons-thinking" person is unknown. For years, Jim has attended meetings regarding the future of Lyons. He is a regular at school board, town and even county meetings. He is always thinking of what would be best for the people of Lyons and their families.
Jim always looks for solutions to problems that are simple, easy to implement and cost effective. He is an active member with several local organizations. He is not afraid to contact our elected governmental representatives to express his opinion and seek solutions to Lyons’ challenges. Jim has had a lifetime of serving the public. Serving people is a passion of Jim’s as illustrated in his work and personal life.
Vote for Jim Wedman, Town Councilman.
WALTER S. FERGUSON III
Lyons