To the Editor:
This letter is in support of Rachel Weil, who is running for Seneca County supervisor from Seneca Falls. I served as campaign treasurer for Rachel during the 2017 election cycle.
Rachel is an intelligent, hard-working person who is interested in the issues most important to the people of Seneca Falls. She has been willing to sit for interviews in an effort to let the public know where she stands on the issues. Transparency is very important to Rachel, who has fully disclosed all of her campaign donors.
Rachel has spent countless hours walking door to door, connecting with voters and listening to their concerns. She will bring this energy and drive to fairly represent the people of Seneca Falls. She will be responsive to her constituents, no matter their party affiliation.
I strongly support Rachel Weil for supervisor, and hope the Seneca Falls community will consider casting their vote for someone of integrity — Rachel Weil.
DEBORAH DRISCOLL
Seneca Falls