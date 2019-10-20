To the Editor:
This letter is in support of a write-in candidate for Yates County Coroner.
Brian Champlin has my unqualified support. I have worked alongside him as County Coroner for the past four years. He has carried his fair share of the work and has always been willing to be called out at all hours of the day or night. He has mastered all of the topics required as additional training for coroners in New York and is proficient in the new death reporting system now required by the state.
I can say only good things about his work and urge voters to take the extra effort to write-in Chamlin, or B. Champlin or Brian Champlin at the bottom of the column under Coroner. He has the knowledge, experience, and he shows nothing but kindness and compassion when dealing with the decedent’s loved ones.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, please write in Brian Champlin for Yates County Coroner.
Thank you,
RON DAILEY
Yates Coroner