Zeldin has exemplary work ethic
To the Editor:
I have been watching Lee Zeldin since he first appeared on Fox News as a relatively new congressman. His common-sense ideas and focused demeanor struck a chord with me.
I met Lee personally in early 2021, when he began campaigning to run for governor. Lee Zeldin exhibits the qualities I want in my governor. He has an unwavering commitment to his family, our state, and the nation. His work ethic is exemplary and his drive and discipline unparalleled. He is not seeking fame, glory, or financial gain, but rather is focused on making New York a better place for all of us to live, raise a family, and do business.
I wholeheartedly endorse and support, both personally and as 2nd Vice Chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee, Lee Zeldin to be the next governor of New York state.
SUE ANN FISHER
Waterloo