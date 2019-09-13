To the Editor:
Yates County Habitat for Humanity would like to take this opportunity to thank this community for helping make our mission possible to provide affordable decent housing to those in need in Yates County.
We especially want to thank all who had a part in completion of the home at 144 Seneca St., Penn Yan. The list is too long to mention here. You may have provided food for morning break or lunch for the volunteers, attended or provided listening music for our annual Pan Cake Day held in December, bought a BBQ dinner in June at Oak Hill or any other function that was to the benefit of our cause. We thank you.
If it were not for each and every one of you along with our Covenant Churches, local business owners and others, we would not be successful. We build with faith and you have made it happen.
We have begun construction on Lincoln Avenue, Penn Yan, for our 18th family to partner with Habitat and hope that you will continue to support our effort.
Our sincere thanks to all.
SUZANNE LUCAS
On behalf of the Yates County Habitat for Humanity officers and Board of Directors